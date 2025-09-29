Oceanside Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Oceanside Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 0.7% of Oceanside Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Oceanside Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $34,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $346.74 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $236.13 and a 1 year high of $348.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $320.20 and its 200 day moving average is $307.23. The stock has a market cap of $115.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.