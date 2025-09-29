Fifth Third Securities Inc. Sells 12,530 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,530 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 1.8% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $23,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 52.4% in the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Marmo Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $346.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.60 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $320.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.23. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $236.13 and a twelve month high of $348.75.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

