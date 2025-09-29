ERn Financial LLC Purchases 3,411 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

ERn Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $77.85 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $78.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

