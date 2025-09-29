Oakworth Capital Inc. Has $423,000 Position in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Oakworth Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,588,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,577,311,000 after buying an additional 1,697,945 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,624,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,677,124,000 after buying an additional 834,274 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,143,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,426,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,524 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 12,308,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,212,408,000 after buying an additional 311,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 11,299,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,139,938,000 after purchasing an additional 460,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $98.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.16. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52-week low of $80.64 and a 52-week high of $109.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $1,811,459.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,268. The trade was a 42.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total transaction of $424,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,328.37. This trade represents a 17.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,214 shares of company stock worth $18,397,457 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Partners began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded Boston Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.17.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

