Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. Has $92,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 318,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,047,000 after acquiring an additional 14,303 shares during the last quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 198,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Stone Summit Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 85,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,713,000. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,414,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,295,000 after buying an additional 51,835 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.82 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.93 and a fifty-two week high of $79.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.37.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.