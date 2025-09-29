Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Sells 148 Shares of The Allstate Corporation $ALL

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Allstate by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.7% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 4,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $212.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $56.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Allstate Corporation has a 12-month low of $176.00 and a 12-month high of $214.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.12 and a 200 day moving average of $200.83.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $2.74. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 8.79%.The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 18.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup upgraded Allstate to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $202.00 price target on Allstate and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Allstate from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.38.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

