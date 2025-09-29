Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Updates Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.500-5.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Corpay also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 20.860-21.260 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPAY. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Corpay from $365.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Corpay in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial set a $392.00 price objective on shares of Corpay and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Corpay from $360.00 to $356.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $440.00 target price on shares of Corpay in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.43.

CPAY stock opened at $297.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.98. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00. Corpay has a 1 year low of $269.02 and a 1 year high of $400.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.09 billion. Corpay had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Corpay will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Corpay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Corpay by 2,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Corpay by 598.6% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new position in Corpay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

