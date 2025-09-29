Norris Perne & French LLP MI Raises Holdings in Novartis AG $NVS

Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Novartis were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 366.0% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 66.0% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV raised its stake in Novartis by 172.2% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

NVS opened at $123.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $96.06 and a 52 week high of $130.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.62. The firm has a market cap of $261.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.63.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.94 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 41.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Novartis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.33.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

