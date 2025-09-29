iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG Shares Acquired by Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 888 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 238.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $842,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 546,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,020,000 after buying an additional 71,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 44,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 7,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

AGG opened at $100.07 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.74 and a 52 week high of $101.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.56. The company has a market cap of $129.84 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

