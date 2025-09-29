Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. Has $513,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,365,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501,402 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,300,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,060 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,147,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,325,000 after buying an additional 1,036,292 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,603,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,404,000 after buying an additional 1,002,115 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,163,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,605,000 after buying an additional 547,872 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $49.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.33 and a 200-day moving average of $49.21. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $50.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1092 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

