Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Sells 95 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 147.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 75.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

JKHY opened at $149.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.30 and a 52-week high of $196.00.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.25. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $615.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 37.18%.

In related news, Director David B. Foss sold 5,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.28, for a total value of $966,878.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 139,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,296,249.20. This trade represents a 3.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson set a $204.00 price objective on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $183.00 to $178.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.33.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

