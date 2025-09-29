Enclave Advisors LLC Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Enclave Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,473 shares during the period. Enclave Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Olympus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Olympus Wealth Management LLC now owns 478,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,670,000 after buying an additional 44,509 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 882,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,394,000 after buying an additional 318,881 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 140,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after buying an additional 13,620 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 292,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after buying an additional 16,233 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $27.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.77. The company has a market cap of $70.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $29.72.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

