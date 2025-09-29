Fiduciary Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

Fiduciary Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 520.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Fiduciary Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 48,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Innovative Wealth Building LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Innovative Wealth Building LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $96.16 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $73.17 and a one year high of $97.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.14 and its 200 day moving average is $89.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

