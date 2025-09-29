Capital Insight Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Capital Insight Partners LLC lessened its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. Republic Services comprises 1.0% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $5,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 3,533.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1,222.2% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 380.8% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In related news, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $1,716,651.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,060 shares in the company, valued at $949,796.40. The trade was a 64.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 4,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $234.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,246.78. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 109,816,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,797,072,005.12. This represents a 0.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Melius started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Republic Services from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Republic Services from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. UBS Group set a $260.00 target price on Republic Services and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Republic Services to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.58.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of RSG opened at $228.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $233.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.55. The company has a market capitalization of $71.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.59. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.60 and a fifty-two week high of $258.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.97%.The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. Research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 34.32%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

