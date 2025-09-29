Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ Stock Holdings Lessened by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 34,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 11,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

VNQ opened at $91.02 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.92 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.43. The company has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

