Deere & Company $DE Shares Sold by Invesco LLC

Invesco LLC lowered its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 11.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 9.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Melius upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $520.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $595.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.06.

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE DE opened at $463.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $489.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $489.95. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $387.03 and a 52-week high of $533.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

