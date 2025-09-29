Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,769 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 99.4% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 672 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total transaction of $40,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 94,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,555,449.58. This trade represents a 0.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $117,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,223 shares in the company, valued at $8,417,840. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,849 shares of company stock valued at $564,733. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $67.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.13. The firm has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.35. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.52 and a 1 year high of $93.25.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. William Blair raised shares of DexCom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.11.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

