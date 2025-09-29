Washington Capital Management Inc. Has $890,000 Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Washington Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 19.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 425.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI opened at $107.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $68.03 and a 52-week high of $112.63. The company has a market cap of $70.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.31.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 9.53%. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.170 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 47.48%.

In related news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $149,395.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 139,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,651,562.54. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total value of $625,604.41. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 25,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,778.65. This trade represents a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,501 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on JCI shares. Zacks Research upgraded Johnson Controls International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.28.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

