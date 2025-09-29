Capital Insight Partners LLC Sells 3,085 Shares of Unilever PLC $UL

Capital Insight Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 209.0% during the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Price Performance

NYSE UL opened at $59.30 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $54.32 and a 1-year high of $65.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.40.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.5175 dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.31%.

UL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CICC Research started coverage on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

