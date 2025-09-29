BTIG Research Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at BTIG Research in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.15% from the stock’s current price.

HR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Raymond James Financial lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

NYSE:HR opened at $17.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.08. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $18.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 32.95%.The business had revenue of $287.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.610 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 113,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,542. This trade represents a 11.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.46 per share, for a total transaction of $164,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 75,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,059.20. The trade was a 15.26% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rush Island Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 13.8% during the second quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 14,260,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,491 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 15.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,859,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,791,000 after buying an additional 893,938 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 11.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,794,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,766,000 after buying an additional 683,211 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,562,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,218,000 after buying an additional 92,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 9.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,613,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,164,000 after buying an additional 380,379 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

