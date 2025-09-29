Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 (NASDAQ:ATLCZ)

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:ATLCZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.5781 per share on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of ATLCZ stock opened at $25.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.45 and a 200-day moving average of $25.14. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 has a one year low of $23.40 and a one year high of $25.86.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.