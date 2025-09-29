Scott & Selber Inc. Has $367,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 18,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. May Hill Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 17,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND opened at $74.21 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $71.10 and a 1 year high of $75.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.15.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.