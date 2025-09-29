Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV Position Boosted by Genesis Private Wealth LLC

Genesis Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 2.7% of Genesis Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Genesis Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. First County Bank CT increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 35.6% in the second quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 35,497 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 85,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Mustard Seed Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 127,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 389,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,114,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.62 and its 200-day moving average is $76.71. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.72 and a 1 year high of $78.79.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

