Invesco LLC Boosts Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Invesco LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $650,426,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,501,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,413,403,000 after purchasing an additional 321,280 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 541.2% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 331,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,312,000 after purchasing an additional 280,145 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 49.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 746,011 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $325,558,000 after purchasing an additional 245,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $456.82 on Monday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $388.90 and a 52-week high of $507.82. The stock has a market cap of $76.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $459.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $433.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Motorola Solutions Cuts Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 134.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Motorola Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.880-14.980 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0109 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 35.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $495.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $511.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Motorola Solutions

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 8,014 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.45, for a total transaction of $3,802,242.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,860,265.80. The trade was a 43.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John P. Molloy sold 37,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.38, for a total value of $17,345,723.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 59,328 shares in the company, valued at $27,432,080.64. This represents a 38.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,493 shares of company stock worth $116,848,278 over the last quarter. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.