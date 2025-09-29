Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG Shares Sold by Invesco LLC

Invesco LLC trimmed its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AJG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 38.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,372,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,997,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815,007 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,411,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,499,185,000 after acquiring an additional 739,130 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at $240,665,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3,142.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 640,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,268,000 after purchasing an additional 621,143 shares during the period. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $136,565,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 12,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.60, for a total transaction of $3,825,648.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 85,920 shares in the company, valued at $25,569,792. This trade represents a 13.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 8,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.54, for a total value of $2,396,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,186,742.58. This trade represents a 7.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,855 shares of company stock valued at $8,916,928. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $304.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.29. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $275.56 and a twelve month high of $351.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $77.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 0.72.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.03). Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 36.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on AJG. Citigroup assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $352.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $346.00 to $327.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $288.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.93.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

