Invesco LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Invesco LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for about 1.5% of Invesco LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 501.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 28.4% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 584.1% in the 2nd quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 14,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 12,050 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,904,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $3,078,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 63,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,525,570. This trade represents a 16.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $617,594.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,558.47. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,240 shares of company stock valued at $10,300,738 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Analog Devices from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.53.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $247.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $121.79 billion, a PE ratio of 63.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.25. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.65 and a fifty-two week high of $258.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 101.02%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

