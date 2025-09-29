Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Makes New $571,000 Investment in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 99,863.7% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 86,131,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,615,759,000 after buying an additional 86,045,601 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,851,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,707 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,135,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,853 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 78,192.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,851,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 58.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,196,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,637 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $57.25 on Monday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $44.31 and a 52-week high of $58.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.33. The stock has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.442 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

