Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF $GBIL Shares Sold by Nicholson Meyer Capital Management Inc.

Nicholson Meyer Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,387 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF makes up approximately 6.5% of Nicholson Meyer Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Nicholson Meyer Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF worth $7,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,068,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,404,000 after acquiring an additional 128,662 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,440,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,335,000 after buying an additional 538,126 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,253,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,616,000 after buying an additional 95,719 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,242,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,467,000 after buying an additional 19,948 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,231,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,391,000 after buying an additional 781,045 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $100.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.02. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $99.82 and a 1-year high of $100.30.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

