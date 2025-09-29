First County Bank CT Sells 2,151 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

First County Bank CT lessened its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the quarter. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,099.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,211,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,961 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 26,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CMG. Guggenheim cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Melius began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.76.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

CMG stock opened at $40.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.30 and a 1 year high of $66.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 13.32%.The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

