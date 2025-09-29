Nova R Wealth Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,902 Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF $DFAT

Nova R Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAT. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,985,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,598,000 after purchasing an additional 797,094 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,016,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,304,000 after buying an additional 784,895 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 343.5% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 617,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,814,000 after buying an additional 478,543 shares during the last quarter. Financial Harvest LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth $24,493,000. Finally, Aspen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $15,539,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of DFAT opened at $58.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.67. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $61.75.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.