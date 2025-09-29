SWS Partners Sells 537 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

SWS Partners trimmed its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter valued at about $396,000. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter valued at about $1,440,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.9% in the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 163,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 18.1% in the second quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Amphenol from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amphenol from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 price target on Amphenol in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amphenol from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 40,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $4,430,802.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 39,884 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,575.04. The trade was a 50.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 113,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $12,462,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 665,924 shares of company stock worth $73,369,357. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $122.60 on Monday. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.45 and a 12-month high of $126.06. The stock has a market cap of $149.68 billion, a PE ratio of 48.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.92 and a 200-day moving average of $92.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Amphenol had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 16.90%.The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.29%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

