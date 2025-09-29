Canaccord Genuity Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Stock

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AORT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Artivion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.80 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Artivion from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Artivion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Artivion from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Artivion from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.13.

Artivion Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:AORT opened at $40.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.56 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.32 and its 200-day moving average is $31.47. Artivion has a 52-week low of $21.97 and a 52-week high of $45.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.78.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $112.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.96 million. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 4.43%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Artivion has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Artivion will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Artivion news, CEO James P. Mackin sold 12,500 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 852,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,089,776.56. The trade was a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 10,000 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $443,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 172,129 shares in the company, valued at $7,637,363.73. The trade was a 5.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,858 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,129 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artivion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $664,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Artivion by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Artivion by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 130,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 11,331 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Artivion by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 33,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Artivion by 447.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artivion Company Profile

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

