Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Citigroup

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SON. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Sonoco Products from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Sonoco Products from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Sonoco Products from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.63.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

SON opened at $43.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.32 and a 200-day moving average of $45.59. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $39.46 and a 52-week high of $55.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 8.35%.The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Sonoco Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.2 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonoco Products

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SON. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 508.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

