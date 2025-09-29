Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 135 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lowered its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,913.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE:CL opened at $79.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.19 and its 200-day moving average is $88.69. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 52-week low of $78.76 and a 52-week high of $104.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.35.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 377.63%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.73.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

