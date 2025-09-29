Covenant Asset Management LLC Has $260,000 Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Covenant Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 29,823 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 589 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% during the first quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 809,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $116,828,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 81,361,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,736,465,326.50. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $133.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.15 and a 52-week high of $170.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.04. The stock has a market cap of $119.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.93.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.185 dividend. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.42%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

