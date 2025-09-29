Covenant Asset Management LLC Grows Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the 1st quarter valued at about $916,739,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RTX by 28.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,385,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,918 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RTX by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,836,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,873,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,328 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 1,178.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,212,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,194,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $163.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.84. RTX Corporation has a 52-week low of $112.27 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $218.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on RTX from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.87.

Insider Activity

In other RTX news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total value of $1,359,564.80. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 30,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,686,624.80. This represents a 22.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $1,187,900.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,551,798.40. The trade was a 31.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

