FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Grows Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 523,165,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,257,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,976 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Pfizer by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,325,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,579,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943,397 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in Pfizer by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 52,090,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,265,277,000 after purchasing an additional 15,758,846 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,296,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $767,709,000 after purchasing an additional 838,198 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,239,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $715,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.12.

Shares of PFE opened at $23.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.12. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $30.43. The stock has a market cap of $135.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.55.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

