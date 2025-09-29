Covenant Asset Management LLC Purchases 177 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,297 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy makes up about 0.9% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $5,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 103 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $38,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 676.0% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 194 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2,587.5% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 215 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $238.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.56 and a 1-year high of $257.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.43.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $4.95. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 21.05%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

LNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $262.00 price target (up from $253.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $288.00 price objective on Cheniere Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $268.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.60.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

