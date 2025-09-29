Kelly Financial Services LLC Acquires 9,797 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

Kelly Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,797 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Kelly Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Kelly Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $12,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 499.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,102,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418,304 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,682,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,306,000 after acquiring an additional 234,339 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,036,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,622,000 after acquiring an additional 613,679 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,980,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,130,000 after acquiring an additional 55,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 126.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,798,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,199,000 after buying an additional 1,003,899 shares during the period.

OEF opened at $330.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $232.57 and a 52 week high of $334.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $320.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.23.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

