Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 8,146.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,698,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,290,000 after purchasing an additional 18,471,846 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $219,141,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,288,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,592,000 after buying an additional 3,483,487 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Altria Group by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,961,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,913,000 after buying an additional 3,415,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,558,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,606,000 after buying an additional 2,928,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.88.

MO opened at $65.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $110.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.69.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.26% and a net margin of 37.24%.The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 82.01%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

