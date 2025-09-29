Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 5,423 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,423 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.9%

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $241.34 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $247.18. The stock has a market cap of $69.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $231.08 and its 200 day moving average is $213.66.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

