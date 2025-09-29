Cairn Investment Group Inc. Sells 35 Shares of McKesson Corporation $MCK

Cairn Investment Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. McKesson accounts for about 1.4% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $475,235,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in McKesson by 4,559.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 427,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,840,000 after purchasing an additional 418,524 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in McKesson by 33.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,461,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,927,000 after purchasing an additional 365,484 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in McKesson by 92.3% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 650,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,760,000 after buying an additional 312,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,742,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on McKesson from $820.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on McKesson from $821.00 to $853.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $772.00 to $816.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Leerink Partners raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $785.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $830.00 to $864.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $829.08.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 11,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.63, for a total transaction of $8,418,165.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,987.56. This trade represents a 74.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.67, for a total transaction of $218,347.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 657 shares in the company, valued at $436,031.19. This trade represents a 33.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,560 shares of company stock worth $30,438,602 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $760.82 on Monday. McKesson Corporation has a 12-month low of $479.15 and a 12-month high of $770.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $697.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $699.99. The firm has a market cap of $94.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.33 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $97.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.93 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 196.66% and a net margin of 0.84%.McKesson’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.08%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

