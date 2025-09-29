GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Has $3.94 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 474.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 76.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $174.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.64. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.38 and a fifty-two week high of $176.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

