ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Stock Price Down 13.4% – Here’s What Happened

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) shares fell 13.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.33 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9.05 ($0.12). 8,789,327 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 8,565,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.45 ($0.14).
ImmuPharma Trading Down 15.4%
The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.54. The company has a market cap of £44.18 million, a P/E ratio of -993.26 and a beta of 1.53.
ImmuPharma (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX (0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. ImmuPharma had a net margin of 3,519.56% and a negative return on equity of 131.41%. Equities analysts forecast that ImmuPharma plc will post -339.0000022 earnings per share for the current year.
ImmuPharma Company Profile
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
