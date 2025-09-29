Fifth Third Securities Inc. Sells 28,973 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Fifth Third Securities Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,973 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 237.1% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCSH opened at $79.82 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $80.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2901 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

