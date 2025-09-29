Cyr Financial Inc. Acquires New Position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF $IDMO

Cyr Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 158,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,000. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF accounts for about 6.3% of Cyr Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cyr Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $127,000. Valued Retirements Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $392,000.

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of IDMO opened at $53.41 on Monday. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $38.35 and a 52-week high of $54.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.78.

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (IDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed markets excluding the US and Korea. Stocks are selected by price momentum and weighted by momentum, scaled by market cap.

