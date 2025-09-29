Analyzing American Well (NYSE:AMWL) & SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH)

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) and SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

American Well has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SOPHiA GENETICS has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares American Well and SOPHiA GENETICS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Well -46.15% -41.99% -30.80% SOPHiA GENETICS -40.99% -30.69% -17.39%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Well $254.36 million 0.39 -$208.14 million ($8.07) -0.77 SOPHiA GENETICS $65.17 million 4.28 -$62.49 million ($0.44) -9.39

This table compares American Well and SOPHiA GENETICS”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

SOPHiA GENETICS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Well. SOPHiA GENETICS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Well, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.1% of American Well shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.6% of SOPHiA GENETICS shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of American Well shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of SOPHiA GENETICS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for American Well and SOPHiA GENETICS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Well 0 6 1 0 2.14 SOPHiA GENETICS 0 0 1 0 3.00

American Well currently has a consensus price target of $9.17, suggesting a potential upside of 48.18%. SOPHiA GENETICS has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 93.70%. Given SOPHiA GENETICS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SOPHiA GENETICS is more favorable than American Well.

Summary

SOPHiA GENETICS beats American Well on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Well

American Well Corporation, an enterprise platform and software company, delivers digitally enabling hybrid care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Converge, a cloud-based platform that enables health providers, payers, and innovators to provide in-person, virtual and automated care; and delivers virtual primary care, post-discharge follow-up, chronic condition management, virtual nursing, e-sitting, on-demand and scheduled virtual visits, specialty consults, automated care, and behavioral health, as well as specialty care programs, including dermatology, musculoskeletal care, second opinion, and cardiometabolic care to patients and members. It provides Carepoint devices comprising carts, peripherals, tablets, and TVs, which serve as digital access points in clinical settings. In addition, the company offers Amwell Medical Group network services consisting of primary and urgent care, behavioral health therapy, acute psychiatry, lactation counseling, and nutrition services. Further, it provides professional services to facilitate implementation, workflow design, systems integration, and service expansion for its products, as well as patient and provider engagement services. The company sells its products through field sales professionals, channel partners, and value-added resellers. American Well Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharmaceutical companies through its own sales force as well as distributors and industry collaborators in Switzerland, France, Italy, rest of Europe, North America, the United States, Latin America, and the Asia-pacific. SOPHiA GENETICS SA was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

