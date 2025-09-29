Reviewing PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) & Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z)

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) and PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCCWY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Zillow Group and PCCW, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group 0 7 5 1 2.54 PCCW 0 0 0 0 0.00

Zillow Group currently has a consensus target price of $90.38, suggesting a potential upside of 13.69%. Given Zillow Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than PCCW.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group $2.24 billion 8.61 -$112.00 million ($0.26) -305.73 PCCW $4.81 billion 1.06 -$8.46 million N/A N/A

This table compares Zillow Group and PCCW”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

PCCW has higher revenue and earnings than Zillow Group.

Risk and Volatility

Zillow Group has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PCCW has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zillow Group and PCCW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group -2.60% -1.26% -1.04% PCCW N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.0% of Zillow Group shares are held by institutional investors. 23.8% of Zillow Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Zillow Group beats PCCW on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services. In addition, the company's brand portfolio includes Zillow Premier Agent, Zillow Home Loans, Zillow Rentals, Trulia, StreetEasy, HotPads, and Out East; and a suite of marketing software and technology solutions for the real estate industry, including ShowingTime+, Spruce, and Follow Up Boss. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About PCCW

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, enterprise solutions, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services; and technical consulting and engineering services. It also provides free television, pay television program, and interactive multimedia services; sells advertising in various telephone directories and on the Internet; publishes directories; sells mobile handsets and accessories; distributes media content; and mobile video on demand and advertising services through OTT platform. In addition, the company offers broadcasting and related services, management and engineering support services, customer relationship management and customer contact management solutions, and media content services; and over-the-top video services under the Viu brand, as well as sells customer premises equipment and related solutions. Further, it engages in the sale, distribution, and marketing of telecommunication products and services; provision of data services; software development, systems integration, consulting, and informatization activities; the provision of computer and IP/IT related value-added services to business customers; operates customer loyalty program and online merchandise sales; and content production, talent management, and entertainment business. Additionally, the company offers e-commerce, travel, insurance, big data analytics, fintech, and health-tech services. PCCW Limited was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

