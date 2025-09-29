Pinterest, Inc. $PINS Shares Sold by SWS Partners

SWS Partners trimmed its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,497 shares during the period. Pinterest comprises about 1.2% of SWS Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. SWS Partners’ holdings in Pinterest were worth $4,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 58,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 12,058 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $6,747,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 134.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 92,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 53,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 180.3% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 14,296 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PINS shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

Pinterest Stock Performance

PINS stock opened at $33.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.15. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $40.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $998.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.42 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 49.31% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Pinterest has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 22,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $795,311.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 312,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,887,906.70. The trade was a 6.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $40,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,000. The trade was a 3.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,069,710 shares of company stock worth $38,480,848 in the last ninety days. 7.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinterest Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.