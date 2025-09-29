Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 814 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF $DFEM

Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFEM. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 27.6% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 430,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,789,000 after buying an additional 93,256 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc now owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 911,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,040,000 after acquiring an additional 66,880 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XY Planning Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. now owns 107,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $31.72 on Monday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $32.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.87.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

